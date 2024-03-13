JBU graduate counseling program receives accreditation

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University's graduate counseling program received accreditation from the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs.

This accreditation provides recognition that the content and quality of the program has been evaluated and meets standards set by the profession, according to university news release.

The Board of Directors of the Council for CACREP met Jan. 11-13 and decided to accredit the clinical mental health counseling program at JBU, the release states.

"We are very proud of achieving CACREP accreditation as it affirms the quality of our counseling program and its faculty, staff, students and graduates," said Chris Hull, department chair of graduate counseling. "This accreditation provides our graduates with a smoother and simpler pathway to achieving professional counseling licensure in most states across America."

The board based the accreditation decision on an extensive review of the self-study documents, the site review team's report and the institution's response to the site review team's report, according to the release.

The accreditation runs through March 31, 2032, and provides retroactive recognition for program graduates that extends back to Jan. 13, 2022, according to the release.

"The 10-year cycle also ensures that hundreds of JBU counseling students will earn a degree from a nationally recognized program at a faith-based institution and thus, be better able to honor God and serve others through the counseling profession," Hull said.

For more information, visit https://www.jbu.edu/graduate/degree-programs/ms-counseling/.