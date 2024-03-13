New look being introduced in Herald-Leader digital replica edition

Subscribers to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader will notice a new look being introduced when reading the website replica edition.

This upgrade includes the edition and format used to produce Northwest Arkansas Newspapers' popular mobile and tablet apps.

It offers:

True-to-print experience -- Layout and design of the traditional newspaper in a digital format.

Enhanced accessibility -- Access news on the go across devices.

Interactive multimedia -- News stories with embedded videos, high-resolution images, and interactive graphics.

Archive access -- Subscribers gain exclusive entry to a digital archive for historical exploration.

User-friendly interface -- Intuitive navigation for easy flipping, zooming, and sharing.

The new look can be seen here.

If you have any questions or issues, please feel free to reach out to customer support at 1-800-641-6882.



