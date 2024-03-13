School Board member Grant Loyd steps down from Siloam Springs school board

Siloam Springs School Board Vice President Grant Loyd ended his tenure as Zone 1 member at the March 7 meeting.

Loyd was appointed to the board in early 2019 and officially was elected in May of that year, he said.

Wanting to spend more time with his daughter before she went away to college, Loyd said it was time for him to step back from the board.

Looking at his replacement, Heath Nance, the only person who ran for Zone 1, Loyd said it would be best to remember the core values and the people who voted him in.

"Stay open minded and always approach every situation by looking at both sides of possibilities daily," he said.

Nance was voted in during the preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial election on March 5. Once the election results are officially certified, Nance will be officially sworn in. School Board members do not receive a salary.

School Board President Brian Lamb said Loyd cares about the district and will be missed. School Board Secretary Travis Jackson said it was a privilege to get to know Loyd for the last five years.

"I'll cherish our friendship going forward," Jackson said.

School Board disbursing officer Chris Whorton said Loyd was passionate about the district. School Board legislative liaison Aric Bergthold said Loyd had a heart for students in the district and thanked him for his service.