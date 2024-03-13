Students prepare for drone test

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School Board member Aric Bergthold talks with seniors Angel Jimenez and Colin Harrison about their future plans once they graduate. The two students were studying questions from the FAA Part 107 drone pilot test, administered to those who wish to fly a drone commercially.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader School Board member Aric Bergthold talks with seniors Angel Jimenez and Colin Harrison about their future plans once they graduate. The two students were studying questions from the FAA Part 107 drone pilot test, administered to those who wish to fly a drone commercially.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A DJI Inspire 1 drone with a full fleer package is one of the drones used in Megan Denison's drone class. The drone is a 2018 model and costs $10,000 The class is studying for the FAA Part 107 drone pilot test. Approximately nine students plan to take this test which will allow them to obtain a drone pilot test.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A DJI Inspire 1 drone with a full fleer package is one of the drones used in Megan Denison's drone class. The drone is a 2018 model and costs $10,000 The class is studying for the FAA Part 107 drone pilot test. Approximately nine students plan to take this test which will allow them to obtain a drone pilot test.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Senior Kylie Criner adds information to the cheat sheet she is working on with fellow senior Greyson Miles for the FAA Part 107 drone license test. Anyone wanting to fly the drone commercially need to have passed the FAA Part 107 test.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Senior Kylie Criner adds information to the cheat sheet she is working on with fellow senior Greyson Miles for the FAA Part 107 drone license test. Anyone wanting to fly the drone commercially need to have passed the FAA Part 107 test.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A DJI Inspire 1 drone with a full fleer package is one of the drones used in Megan Denison's drone class. The drone is a 2018 model and costs $10,000 The class is studying for the FAA Part 107 drone pilot test. Approximately nine students plan to take this test which will allow them to obtain a drone pilot test.

