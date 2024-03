Arrests and citations

March 11

Luis Yariel Montanez Cruz, 27, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Octavio Verduzco, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Johnny Hurtado Carter, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Osmin Alexander Turcios, 50, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.

Matthew W. Hulsey, 38, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI refusal to submit to test; careless/prohibitive driving.

March 12

Lucas Dean Negelein, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Seth Andrew Owen, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Jose Buseo-Reyes, 25, arrested in connection with theft of property.

March 13

April Dawn Blankenship, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Summer Lee Maichle, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jacob Don Lee, 33, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Brandy Dense Paczowski, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

Miguel Alberto Fuentes, 34, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Ezra Dwight Allen, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

March 14

Edwin E Mendez-Regalado, 21, arrested in connection with forgery.

Joshua Wade Haskell Whitfield, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Brandon Eugene Doss, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jon Christopher Wardlow, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 15

Nicole Danielle White, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Megan Nicole Mott, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor second-degree.

Dakota Mason Smith, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Donald Samuel Morrison, 34, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Luis Antonio Gomez Zayas, 40, arrested in connection with no proof of ownership; insurance required -- minimum coverage; additional penalties -- ignition interlock devices.

Gregory Christopher Mollica, 55, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Branden Alan Walker, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft by receiving.

March 17

Donald Lee Ross, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.