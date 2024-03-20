HEALTHY LIVING: The superfood immunity boost

March is the beginning of a warm, blooming springtime, but that doesn't mean winter is always ready to let go of our immune systems.

Sure, cold and flu season generally hits its peak between December and February, but it can continue well into March, throwing a wrench in our seasonal plans.

While there's no foolproof way to prevent getting sick, there are things we all know we can do to reduce our risk. Getting plenty of sleep, frequent hand-washing and finding ways to reduce stress are a good start, but our diets also play a big role in immunity. That starts with superfoods.

A superfood is a low-calorie, nutrient-dense food that can reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, help prevent cancer, boost heart health and -- you guessed it -- strengthen the immune system.

While there are many choices, let's talk about four foods that could really change the game this March.

Berries: Almost all berries, like strawberries and raspberries, are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. However, it's blueberries that take the cake -- or that you should put on the cake. A recent study by four universities found blueberries can almost double our germ-killing cells. These blue marvels also can decrease your chances of contracting upper respiratory tract infections.

Garlic: There's a reason it's been around longer than Dracula (at least 5,000 years). Not only is garlic an anti-inflammatory food that can improve cardiovascular health, but it also boosts immunity. One study found even people taking aged garlic extract supplements during cold and flu season experienced less severe symptoms and missed fewer work days. That may be because garlic not only ward offs vampires, but viruses, too.

Mushrooms: Sure, you may be reluctant to put fungus on your pizza, but what if it takes a mushroom to beat bacteria and other fungi? Research now shows certain mushrooms can increase antibodies in the saliva and also may partner well with the covid-19 vaccine. Though still being studied, initial trials have shown mushroom mixes can increase antibodies while also reducing vaccine side effects.

Probiotics: We know you're trying to ward off germs and bacteria, but some bacteria are good. It provides the body with protein and calcium and supports gut health, and according to a recent article in Nutrients, up to 80% of immune cells are present in the gut. So partner your tummy with probiotics like yogurt, kefir (a fermented milk drink), kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut and pickles.

While we love everything on this list, we'll leave the basketball bracket up to you.

