PHOTOS/VIDEO: American Legion and the Auxiliary celebrate 105 years with dance

Dancers celebrated at the Celebration of Veterans Swing Dance Friday, March 15 at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The dance commemorated the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary's 105th birthday.

The band Western Swing RULES perform at the Celebration and dancers from as far away as Fort Smith showed their best moves.









Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Robert Houston and the band Western Swing RULES perform at the Celebration of Veterans Swing Dance on March 15, at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The dance was held to commemorate the 105th birthday of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.







Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Nick Akins spins his wife Judy at the Celebration of Veterans Swing Dance on March 15 at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The couple traveled from Fort Smith to come and show off their moves to the Siloam Springs community.





