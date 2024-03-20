Siloam Springs announces town hall meeting to discuss proposed annexation

Siloam Springs is preparing to introduce an annexation ordinance ahead of a community-wide referendum set for the November general election, according to a city news release.

To engage residents and foster open dialogue on this proposal, the city will host an interactive town hall meeting. Scheduled for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 11 in the City Hall Board Room, the event is designed as a come-and-go open house, according to the release.

At the town hall, city staff will dive into the annexation, providing insights, answering questions, and collecting feedback from attendees. The format aims to encourage engagement and ensure all voices are heard as Siloam Springs continues to plan for its future growth and development, according to the release.

The proposed annexation map under discussion covers approximately 1,785 acres and includes 144 address points. Community members interested in examining the details of the proposed map can access it via https://bit.ly/4ceAosD.

"The City of Siloam Springs wants to hear from the community," said Kris Paxton, Community Development director. "Your questions, comments and feedback are invaluable as we chart the course for the future of our vibrant city."

Residents can also submit questions and provide feedback on the annexation proposal through an online form available at https://forms.office.com/r/9EQ9dw5pXD.