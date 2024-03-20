Siloam Springs library will extend hours

The Siloam Springs Public Library will extend its hours starting April 1, according to a city news release.

The updated hours will be as follows: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the release.

"We're really excited about the feedback we received from our community survey," said Stephanie Freedle, library manager. "One of the overwhelming requests was for more time to visit after work or school, so we're starting with extending our hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. We can't wait to serve more of our community and see more of you at the library."

For more details about the library, visit siloamsprings.com/155/Library.