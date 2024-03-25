Lova Winer





Lova Ann Winer, 80-year-old resident of Bella Vista, died Thursday, March 21, 2024. She was born July 3, 1943, in Peru, Ind., to John and Helen (Baker) Hood.

She was a group director in the training department at Electronic Data Systems (EDS) for 20-plus years.

She is survived by her husband, David Winer; sisters, Marilyn Holliday of Siloam Springs, Ruth Tyser and husband Norman of Laramie, Wyo., and Naomi Shibley and husband David of Rockwall, Texas; brother, John Timothy Hood and wife Cathy of Winona Lake, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4, at Sager Creek Church in Siloam Springs.

