Arrests and citations

March 18

Eskeia Peter, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Christian Jacob Phifer, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Brian James Dennis, 36, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Christian Azia Sizer, 29, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

James Nathaniel Pruitt, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Hector Ricardo Rosales, 72, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 19

Larry Stone, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

John Benjamin Davidson, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 20

Tisha Michelle McGinnis, 52, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Bennett Samuel Vasey, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Chloe Pearl Vasey, 21, arrested in connection with theft of property.

March 22

Jimi Lee Adams, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 23

Donis Jo Dell Kauffeld, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Simon Zachary Jones, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal use of prohibited weapon.

Franklin Antonio Reyes, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Carter Obet, 40, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- second degree; domestic battering -- third degree.

Austin Wayne Lescuer, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

March 24

Tracy Lee Anderson, 51, cited in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.