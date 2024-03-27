Community digest

Siloam Springs Civitan Club

The Siloam Springs Civitan Club will hold its first Walk and Roll to raise funds to support area citizens who have intellectual and developmental disabilities and those who have mobility issues.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. April 6 and conclude no later than 11:30 a.m. at the Siloam Springs Middle School track. The inclement weather day is April 13.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. The fee is $20 per person. An opening ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Missy Morris at [email protected] or call (479) 546-8105 or text (479) 215-9341.

Siloam Springs Chess Club

The Siloam Springs Chess Club meets at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St., at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. All levels of players are invited. A retired teacher will give free chess lessons to anyone who wishes to learn the game or improve.

Cooking , Healthy Eating Class Series

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture will host a cooking and healthy eating class series from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St. Siloam Springs.

The class series is for adults raising children or teens on a budget. People who qualify for SNAP, WIC, the free school lunch program or other assistance are eligible for the class.

To register, call (501) 650-6584 or email [email protected].

Outdoor Farmers Market 2024

The Outdoor Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon from May 4 to Oct. 12 at Memorial Park, 311 S. Mount Olive St. in Siloam Springs.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5a6fb7kk. Apply to be a vendor apply at https://tinyurl.com/4ddc3a66.

Community Easter sunrise service

Community Christian Fellowship will host a sunrise service from 6:30 to7:30 a.m. March 31 at Memorial Park, 317 S. Mount Olive St. in Siloam Springs.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the service. A breakfast will be held at First Church Siloam Springs, 325 E. Twin Springs St., afterward.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at First Church.

Cornhole tournament

A cornhole tournament will be held at 2 p.m. April 20 at Creekside Taproom, 204 S. Broadway St. in Siloam Springs.

The entry fee is $30 per team. There will be two brackets --"Average Joes" and "Advanced" -- to compete in.

Registration will be at 1:30 p.m. the day of the tournament. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization through the work of Main Street Siloam Springs.

Lord of the Rings trivia

Lord of the Rings fans can test their knowledge of the film "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" from 6 to 8 p.m. March 30 at Olive and Opal, 205 S. Maxwell St. in Siloam Springs. Prizes will be awarded to the first-place team.

Tickets are $5 per person. Olive and Opal will have beverages for $1 per drink. Proceeds will go toward Healing by Horseback. Tickets may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4fzcrsvm.

Gem and Mineral Society show

The Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society annual show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13-14 at 1333 E. Main St. in Siloam Springs. There will be prize drawings, a silent auction, live demonstrations, exhibits and more.

For more information, visit nwarockhounds.com.

Solar eclipse viewing party

The city of Siloam Springs will hold a solar eclipse viewing party beginning at 11 a.m. April 8 at Memorial Park, 317 S. Mount Olive St.

There will be food trucks, music, games and eclipse views.

For more information, visit exploresiloameclipse.com.

Kite Day

The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department's annual Kite Day will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. April 6 at City Lake Park, 22700 Dawn Hill East Rd.

Attendees may bring their kites or create their own at the kite-making station. Vehicles from the Fire and Police departments will be on site for a Touch-a-Truck event for kids of all ages.

Family Movie Night

A Family Movie Night will be held at 7 p.m. on April 5 at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St.

"Space Jam" will shown. Lemonade and popcorn will be available.

Spring cleanup 2024

The annual Siloam Springs Spring Cleanup will be held from April 1-5. This event is free of charge and organized by the city's Sanitation Division.

Residents should have their items placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day during the week of April 1.

More information can be found by visiting https://www.siloamsprings.com/463/Fall-and-Spring-Cleanup.

For inquiries, call (479) 524-8512 or email [email protected].

Pickle Ball Club

The Siloam Springs Pickle Ball Club meets at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the John Brown University Walton Lifetime Health Complex. The court is reserved until noon. All skill levels are invited to play.

For more information, contact Allison Bellomy at (832) 978-2748 or at [email protected].

Library bookstore

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St. is open from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Donations of books and DVDs in good condition are needed. The bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library. Proceeds benefit the library.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. Coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs; Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997, U.S. 412 East. For more information, call (918) 422-5811.

Siloam Springs Bridge Club

The Siloam Springs Bridge Club plays at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club seeks new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information, call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Hospital auxiliary

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC, and labor and delivery department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Visit the hospital front desk for an application, or for more information, call (479) 957-5032.

Meals on Wheels

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete.

For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

Manna Center thrift store

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients can shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The thrift store will accept credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half-price.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

To volunteer or for more information, call (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and center staff will arrange play times. The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page. Search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m. followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

People who have had any interaction with the city's EMS crews are asked to fill out the survey on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council needs volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, call (479) 524-4009.

Make your home safe, accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries offers help to make homes safe and accessible with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, call (479) 373-6281 between 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Tailwaggers group

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the Siloam Springs animal shelter. Donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses also are needed at the shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 1300 E. Ashley St.

For more information, call (479) 238-3612.