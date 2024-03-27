HEALTHY LIVING Then unsweet side of aging

Whether you're about to turn 40 or are turning 40 again (wink wink), you probably know things tend to change as we age.

We have more aches and pains, it takes longer to recover when we're sick and we have to worry about health risks we may have never considered before. One of those is diabetes.

Though you may not think of diabetes outside of those old Wilford Brimley commercials, one in 10 Americans have diabetes, and one in three have pre-diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes often develops in people older than 45 because of age-related insulin resistance that happens as we gain body fat and lose muscle mass. As we get older, the body has a harder time maintaining stable blood sugar levels, and when that's combined with a poor diet or an inactive lifestyle, the risk for diabetes increases.

While we can't stop the hands of time, understanding these changes in our bodies as we age can help us better manage our health and look out for any warning signs such as frequent urination, insatiable thirst, unexpected weight loss and fatigue, slower wound healing, blurry vision and tingling in the hands or feet.

Women especially need to watch out for signs of diabetes as they are at higher risk of developing heart disease compared to their male counterparts. Additionally, women with diabetes have a higher chance of experiencing urinary tract problems and depression.

If you have pre-diabetes or just want to lower your general risk levels there are ways to combat it no matter your age. In fact, studies show people with pre-diabetes who commit to a healthy lifestyle can reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 71%. Some ways to do that include:

Eating well. Stick to a healthy diet packed with whole grains, lean proteins and fruits and vegetables. Try to cut out processed foods and sugar-loaded drinks.

Moving around. Brisk walks, swimming, yoga or dancing can boost your body's insulin sensitivity and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Getting some sleep. Lack of sleep can increase insulin resistance, blood pressure and the likelihood of reaching for foods high in sugar and carbs.

De-stressing. Stress can negatively affect metabolism and raise our blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

It may take some work, but remember -- a life without diabetes symptoms will make aging that much sweeter.