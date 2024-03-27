Missouri Baptist downs JBU tennis

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The John Brown University women's tennis team dropped two of three third-set tiebreakers as Missouri Baptist escaped Siloam Springs with a 5-2 decision over the Golden Eagles at the JBU tennis courts on March 13.

Senior Lin Xin Tan and junior Erin Kuykendall each fell in pivotal third sets at the one and four, while senior Abigail Woodring completed an impressive performance at the second spot to help John Brown (7-5).

"Overall, we lost the match by a total of four points separating us from Missouri Baptist," Coach Mike Campbell noted. "MoBap is probably the second-best team in our region, and while this would've been a great win for us, I'm very proud of how the ladies competed.

"I'm especially proud of Abigail and Kyla, who scored big victories in their matches."

Woodring took care of Nina Vasiljkovic at two by a 6-3, 6-0 final to improve to 5-6 on the season, while senior Kyla Isaac nabbed a third-set tiebreak win at the bottom flight in comeback fashion, outlasting Teodora Iacob (3-6, 6-2, 10-7).

Tan fell at the top singles flight by just two points, 3-6, 6-4, 8-10, moving the Golden Eagles' ones player to 10-2 on the season. Junior Erin Kuykenall also went to a tiebreak at the fourth slot, falling in heartbreaking fashion to Mariana Azevedo, 6-2, 4-6, 10-12.

Senior Caroline Hillock and Isaac tied doubles play at one apiece with a 7-5 win over Azevedo and Iacob at the third flight, but the visiting Spartans (7-5) captured the doubles point by taking the top flight.

The Golden Eagles return to action Saturday afternoon when John Brown welcomes Ozarks (Ark.) to Siloam Springs for a 3 p.m. match.

Missouri Baptist 6, JBU 1 (men)

SILOAM SPRINGS -- After nearly stealing the doubles point against a top-rated duo, the John Brown University men's tennis team fell 6-1 to Missouri Baptist on March 13.

The tandem of senior Carson Thoma and sophomore Mason Cary improved to 4-4 on the season after taking a 6-3 win at the third slot to give John Brown (6-6) an early lead in doubles play, but the hosts barely missed an opportunity to go up 1-0 overall after senior Hudson Dick and sophomore Spencer Keeter fell in a tiebreak, 7-3, after battling to a 7-6 setback.

The tandem actually carried a 5-2 lead at the one, but the Spartans (10-4) came storming back as Luca da Silva Ebenriter and Dragan Omcikus -- the nation's fourth-ranked doubles team -- captured the win.

"We were that close to winning the doubles point today," Coach Mike Campbell said. "Like the women's side, we only won one of three third-set tiebreakers. Missouri Baptist is a really high-quality team, as they are always one of the top squads in our region. This year was no different, but this year we competed better than we have in the past."

Dick lost his first singles matchup of the season at the one, falling by a mirror 6-3 scores to dal Silva Ebenriter. Freshman Negad Ezzat and Keeter both fell in tiebreak fashion, 8-10 and 7-10, at two and three.

Sophomore Jonathan Hillock nabbed his first win of the season at the bottom flight, outlasting Foster Edwards in the third set, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Photo courtesy of John Brown University John Brown University tennis player Kyla Isaac is shown in a match against Missouri Baptist on March 13.

