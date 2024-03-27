New Life Church in Siloam Springs hosts groundbreaking for new worship center on Jan. 7

Photo submitted New Life Church's pastoral team breaks ground on a new worship center on Jan. 7. The crowd released balloons and sang together as the pastoral staff turned the first spades of dirt.

Photo submitted New Life Church's staff and members celebrate the ground breaking of a new worship center. The approximately 23,000 square foot facility will also house New Llfe's offices. The existing facility will continue to be enhanced for the education of youth.

