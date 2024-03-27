Northwest Arkansas National Airport tops a million enplanements for 12-month period

Kymberlee Zydonis of Colorado Springs, Colo., looks at her boarding pass Jan. 11, 2024, at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. The airport for the first time topped 1 million enplanements over a 12-month period ending Feb. 29, based of federal Transportation Security Administration data. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) HIGHFILL -- The Northwest Arkansas National Airport for the first time topped 1 million enplanements over a 12-month period ending Feb. 29, based of federal Transportation Security Administration data.Airport Already a subscriber? Log in!