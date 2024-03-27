Seniors to pace girls’ track

Coach Henry Janes hopes his five seniors can lead his Siloam Springs girls' track team this spring.

The seniors are Avery Carter (distance), Crystal Solorzano (sprints), Jeri Roy (sprints, hurdles and jumps), Taven Peck (sprints and jumps) and Lillian Wilkie (distance).

The high school program has 24 competitors in grades nine through 12, said Janes, who is in his 12th year as track coach, but his first as varsity girls' coach.

Roy qualified for state in five events last year -- 4 x 400 relay, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the long and triple sumps.

She was the conference champion in the 100-meter hurdles and also has competed in the Arkansas heptathlon and decathlon for two years. She holds four indoor and outdoor all-time school records, Janes said.

Carter has been with the cross country and track pr0grams for years and is a great leader, Janes said.

"She is one of our hardest workers and the most reliable in our entire track program," Janes said.

Crystal Solorzano was a state qualifier last year and Janes expects good things from her again.

Peck, a move-in from Van Buren, is one of the best sprinters and jumpers in the conference, "so we are expecting good things from her this year," Janes said.

Wilkie has been out of track for several years, but has shown improvement and will be one of the team's better distance runners, Janes said.

Janes also has plenty of depth from his underclassmen.

Reese Sutulovich. (shot and discus) was a state qualifier last year, finished third place at the conference meet last year and took third place this season at the indoor state championships, Janes said.

Other underclassmen expected to contribute include Addison Harris (sprints, hurdles and jumps), Alexa Blossom (shot and discus), Dani Weilnau (distance), Hailey Janes (shot and discus), Haylee Fox (distance), Madelyn Mehlburger (shot and discus), Mia Ahrens (sprints and jumps), Norah Perkins (sprints and jumps) and Keelyn Seagraves (shot and discus), Janes said.

Team strengths include the hurdles, triple pump and shot and discus. A weakness is depth for relay races and depth for the pole vault and high jump, Jones said.

"We expect our top returning athletes to compete for first place in every track meet this year, including conference and state," Janes said. We also have some underclassman that have the ability to compete not only at track meets, but at the conference and state level."

Siloam Springs will host the Panther Relays on Thursday.