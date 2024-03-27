Siloam Springs girls’ soccer has title aspirations

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team looks to be a title contender this season -- in the 5A-West Conference and at the State Tournament.

Coach Abby Jones is starting her sixth year as coach and the Lady Panthers are coming off a 15-5-2 season where they scored 88 goals and allowed just 26. Siloam Springs made it to the quarterfinals of the 5A State Tournament, losing 2-1 to Pulaski Academy.

Siloam Springs had a tough run of nonconference matches against Bentonville West, three Oklahoma teams in the Bentonville Tournament and Rogers to start this season.

The Lady Panthers won back-to-back 5A-West Conference games against Mountain Home and Alma by a combined score of 10-0 before spring break.

Siloam Springs will be led by the forward sister duo of Jetta and Mesa Broquard, who scored a a combined 57 goals last season. Jetta is a senior and Mesa is a sophomore.

Jetta Broquard signed a letter of intent with Austin College, in Sherman Texas, on Feb. 16. Broquard is a four-year starter at left forward. Last year, Broquard had 27 goals and 12 assists. Her career stats heading into this season was 57 goals and 31 assists.

Potential starters for Siloam Springs, Jones said, include sophomore Norah Perkins at goalkeeper backed by defenders junior Rin Bos, senior Shelby Smith, junior Trinity Brown and senior Chaney Stanaland. Sophomore Hannah Palmer, senior Abby Ballesteros and senior Ellen Slater will occupy the midfielder with sophomore Vanessa Frias and the Broquard sisters up front.

"These girls all have a lot of experience playing together," Jones said of her team. "Many of them have played together for 13 years. Our greatest strength is our competitiveness. This team is full of girls who have a competitor's heart. They will never back down from a challenge. They love the thrill of competition. More importantly they love competing for and with their teammates."

The Lady Panthers did lose goalkeeper senior Ahnaka Buxtonto to an injury already this season, but she could return, Jones said.

Jones sees the race 5A-West Conference as a three-team battle between Siloam Springs, Harrison and Russellville. Harrison gave Siloam Springs its only conference loss last year, Jones said.

"You can never count out Siloam Springs girls' soccer," Jones said. "We are always making a run for the title. Our team culture is one of hard work and high expectations because we know what it will take to get to the end. We pride ourselves on being the hardest working team to take the field. The climb to the top is long and arduous, but this team is ready to take on the challenge."