Siloam Springs Rotary Club hosts Nalaxon training at JBU Dye Lounge

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Larry Kenemore, North America Task Force Leader for the Rotary Action Group Addiction Prevention and member of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, delivers a presentation on how to save the life of an overdose victim during the March 19 meeting of the club.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Larry Kenemore, North America Task Force Leader for the Rotary Action Group Addiction Prevention and member of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, delivers a presentation on how to save the life of an overdose victim during the March 19 meeting of the club.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Rotary Club President-Elect 2024-25 Patti Eiland examines a Naloxone nasal spray during a training presentation on March 19. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club received a presentation from club member Larry Kenemore (not pictured) on how to save the life of an overdose victim using Naloxone.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Rotary Club President-Elect 2024-25 Patti Eiland examines a Naloxone nasal spray during a training presentation on March 19. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club received a presentation from club member Larry Kenemore (not pictured) on how to save the life of an overdose victim using Naloxone.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Larry Kenemore, a member of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, positions fellow club member Jim Grossardt to show how to properly move an overdose victim so they don't aspirate following the administration of naloxone, a drug to help combat opioid overdose at the March 19 meeting of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club. Kenemore is also a North America Task Force Leader for the Rotary Action Group Addiction Prevention and demonstrated how to use naloxone to save overdose victims.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Larry Kenemore, a member of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, positions fellow club member Jim Grossardt to show how to properly move an overdose victim so they don't aspirate following the administration of Naloxone, a drug to help combat opioid overdose at the March 19 meeting of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club. Kenemore is also a North America Task Force Leader for the Rotary Action Group Addiction Prevention and demonstrated how to use Naloxone to save overdose victims.

Staff reports

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Rotary Club President-Elect 2024-25 Patti Eiland examines a Naloxone nasal spray during a trainng presentation on March 19. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club received a presentation from club member Larry Kenemore (not pictured) on how to save the life of an overdose victim using Naloxone.

