Siloam Springs soccer shows early scoring punch

The Siloam Springs boys' soccer team didn't have much scoring punch last season, tallying a mere nine goals. But that has changed this season.

The Panthers scored a combined 10 goals and won matches against Gentry and Clarksville through the first three games of this season. The Panthers went into spring break having scored another combined 10 goals against Mountain Home and Alma in back-to-back 5A-West Conference matches.

Going into spring break, the Panthers have four wins. Siloam Springs was 3-15-3 last year.

The Panthers drew with Bentonville West in their season opener and played defending Class 3A state champion Green Forest tough in a 2-1 loss March 5.

Starters include keeper Layne Mason (118 saves last season) and field players Lee Hernandez, Jose Gomez, Obelio Menendez, Jose Interiano Yanes, Anderson Lara and Diego Palacios, Chris Cruz, Carlos Sandoval (three goals and two assists last year), Fernando Alvarez, Anthony Sandoval (two goals and three assists last year) and Ben Stratman, said Coach Craig Moses, who is in his second season.

Stratman had a first-half goal and assisted on two others as Siloam Springs rolled past 7-1 Alma on March 12.

Team strengths include the group having played together for two years, strong defense and good individual skill, Moses said.

Team weaknesses include youth and inexperience, Moses said. "We have several seniors but a few did not play last year," Moses said.

Moses sees Russellville as the team to beat in the 5A-West Conference. "Van Buren, Harrison then I hope Siloam Springs will round out the top four," Moses said.

"Of course, going into any season you want your mindset to be winning a conference championship, and set yourself up in the state tournament to win a state championship," Moses continued. "My expectations are just that."