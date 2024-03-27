Siloam Springs track team fields big numbers

First-year Siloam Springs boys' track and field Coach David Smith said he is excited about where the team is though the first couple of meets this spring season.

"We have guys that work very hard in practice and want to push themselves to get better," Smith said. "We have to find some places for everybody who is out there."

Smith continued: "I know we have guys in the right places to go compete and make state. Our team size is awesome right now and we are still growing."

Seniors expected to contribute Smith said include:

Nate Hawbaker in the 800 and 1,600 meters, the 4 x 800-meter relay and the 4 x 400-meter relay; Elliot Jones in the 800 and 1,600 meters; Max Roebuck in the 800 and 1,600 meters and Silas Tugwell in the long, triple and high jumps and the 100 meters.

Juniors expected to contribute Smith said include:

Chris Bolisenga in the 800 meters; Isac Calerdon in the shot put and disc; Drew Claborn in the disc and 100 and 200 meters; Kayden Davidson in the 4 x 100-meter relay and the 100 meters; Eli Hargett in the 200 and 400 meters and the 4 x 400-meter relay; Luke Irwin in the shot put and disc; Gage Jones in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles; Mikey McKinley in the triple and high jumps and the 110 and 300-meter hurdles; Zane Pickering in the 800 and 1,600 meters; Josiah Thompson in the 100 meters, 4 x 100-meter relay and high jump and Victor Toledo in the 4 x 200 meter and 4 x 100-meter relays;

Sophomores expected to contribute Smith said include:

Daniel Alfrao in the 200 meters and the 4 x 200 and 4 x 100-meter relays; Chance Cunningham in the 800 meters and the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400-meter relays; Boone Eldridge in the pole vault and 800 meters; Joshua Jimenez in the shot put and disc; Blake Kuykendall in the 400 and 800 meters and the 300-meter hurdles; Jack O'Brien in the 100 and 200 meters, the 4 x 100 meter relay and high jump; Cole Pittman in the 200 meters, the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200-meter relays and long jump; Sebastian Romero in the 400 and 800 meters and the 4 x 800-meter relay; Pierce Schofield in the 100 meters and 4 x 200-meter relay; Mason Short in the 100 and 200 meters and shot put; Corbett Stephenson in the 1,600 meters and the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400-meter relays and Francisco Suarez in the shot put and disc.

Team strengths are the distance races and jumping events, Smith said.

"We have a great group of distance boys who push each other and are competing each day for the spots in the meets," Smith said. "As coaches, we can only push and come up with workouts but they have to find the drive to compete and I believe we are lucky enough to have that at practice. We had a great showing at the first meet we got to jump in as well."

The spot to grow is sprinting, Smith said.

"We have a bunch of boys who have come out lately to run and we just need more time to get in track shape," Smith said. "We are getting better each day but we can always work on being faster."

Siloam Springs will host the Panther Relays on Thursday.