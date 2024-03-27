Stephens, Soderquist honored in WBCA postseason awards

ATLANTA -- John Brown University senior Tarrah Stephens and Coach Jeff Soderquist were recognized by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association, the organization announced March 19.

Stephens was named to the honorable mention All-America list for the third consecutive season, marking the first player in program history to land on the list in three consecutive seasons.

Across her final season as a Golden Eagle, Stephens completed her rewriting of the program record books by scoring 507 points (16.4 per game) to finish her career with 2,223 points and as the program's all-time scoring leader. Also named the program's first Sooner Athletic Player of the Year, she shot over 45% from the field (181 of 401) and recorded 223 rebounds (7.2 per game) to also finish with the team's most-ever career field goals (829) and total rebounds (894).

Ten different times Stephens scored over 20 points per game, including a season-best 28-point outing in a win over Langston (Okla.) en route to four double-doubles. In her third season at JBU, the Wyandotte, Okla., native poured in 45 points in a John Brown win at Oklahoma Panhandle State, setting a new single-game program scoring record.

One of the most decorated players to ever graduate the program, Stephens was the SAC Freshman of the Year in her inaugural campaign and was named a four-time All-Sooner Athletic selection and a second-team NAIA All-American last season.

Soderquist was one of six WBCA-NAIA National Coach of the Year finalists after securing the second Sooner Athletic Coach of the Year of his career this season. Setting numerous team records in 2023-24, including longest winning streak (27) and most wins in a single season (29), the 27th season of Soderquist's career arguably proved to be the most successful.

The 2023-24 Golden Eagles ran through the 22-game SAC gauntlet unscathed, marking the first undefeated SAC team in over a decade, and capturing the team's first-ever SAC regular season title. Then, Soderquist guided the squad to wins over Texas Wesleyan, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) and Langston (Okla.) as the team won the first SAC Tournament crown in 29 seasons in the Sooner Athletic.

John Brown, then 28-3 and ranked No. 13 in the nation, was selected as one of 16 hosts for the NAIA National Championships first and second rounds, another watershed moment for the program.

Over the last two seasons, which included consecutive round of 32 appearances, JBU has compiled a 50-14 record (.781) and a 36-8 mark in league play (.818). John Brown finished 13-1 in Siloam Springs this season, setting a new single-season home winning percentage (.929).