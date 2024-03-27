Time for spring sports

March 27, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Marc Hayot

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Siloam Springs softball player Blair Morris is shown in action in a game against Gravette on March 5.
Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Siloam Springs softball player Brooklyn Spencer is shown in a game against Gravette on March 5.

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Bode Butler of Siloam Springs prepares to swing in a game against Gravette on March 5.

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Jonathan Hyde of Siloam Springs gets ready to throw a pitch in a game against Gravette on March 5.

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Mason Edwards (right) of Siloam Springs pats fellow player Jonathan Hyde on the back at a game against Gravette on March 5.

Photo courtesy of Krystal Elmore Aspeyn Downing of Siloam Springs catches a pitch in a game against Gravette on March 5.

