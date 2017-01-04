Great night sky viewing in 2017 Happy New Year! Another new year of great nights under the stars! Continue reading...

Busting four winter health myths Myth 1: Cold air automatically equals illness. Scared to go outdoors because you're afraid to catch a cold? The brisk outdoor air could actually protect you from getting sick! The germs that cause the cold virus are more likely to live in warmer environments, such as your home. Exercising in the cold can boost endorphin production, which can combat stressful or sad feelings. Find more reasons to head outdoors, including a quick walk around the block or completing outdoor chores. Your immune system will thank you. Continue reading...

Correction The Herald-Leader incorrectly reported the days that Hope's Kitchen at St. Mary Catholic Church will be serving free lunch. The kitchen will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month. The next dates that meals will be served will be Jan. 6 and 20, and Feb. 3 and 17. The church is located next to 2B's Auto Sales at 1998 U.S. Highway 412. The newspaper apologizes for the error. Continue reading...

