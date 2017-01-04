News

Great night sky viewing in 2017

Happy New Year! Another new year of great nights under the stars!

By David Cater Star Gazer Posted: at 5 a.m.

Busting four winter health myths

Myth 1: Cold air automatically equals illness. Scared to go outdoors because you're afraid to catch a cold? The brisk outdoor air could actually protect you from getting sick! The germs that cause the cold virus are more likely to live in warmer environments, such as your home. Exercising in the cold can boost endorphin production, which can combat stressful or sad feelings. Find more reasons to head outdoors, including a quick walk around the block or completing outdoor chores. Your immune system will thank you.

By Healthy Living Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Posted: at 5 a.m.

Correction

The Herald-Leader incorrectly reported the days that Hope's Kitchen at St. Mary Catholic Church will be serving free lunch. The kitchen will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month. The next dates that meals will be served will be Jan. 6 and 20, and Feb. 3 and 17. The church is located next to 2B's Auto Sales at 1998 U.S. Highway 412. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

Posted: at 5 a.m.

JBU women hope to knock rust off

n The Golden Eagles return to SAC play at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The John Brown University women's basketball team is not jumping back into the 2016-17 season totally cold after nearly a month since their last regular season game.

By Graham Thomas Posted: at 5 a.m.

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic results

Siloam Springs Holiday Classic

Posted: at 5 a.m.

Southwestern Christian to challenge JBU men

n The Golden Eagles haven’t played a regular season game since Dec. 8.

The John Brown men's basketball team returned to practice last week after the Christmas break and head coach Jason Beschta was pleased with how the Golden Eagles returned.

By Graham Thomas Posted: at 5 a.m.

