Kite day set for Saturday
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
This Saturday, Cecil Smith Field will play host to Siloam Springs families, as the city's Parks and Recreation Department hosts Kite Day.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.