Changes are happening at the library

The Siloam Springs Public Library has the honor of being the venue for the Third Congressional District Art Competition Monday, April 17, through Saturday, April 22. The Third Congressional District chose the Siloam Springs Public Library because of our wonderful space for events and the library plays an important role in the community. Siloam Springs High School students have traditionally done well with this competition and it allows the community to view their work as well as other high school students' work. Representative Steve Womack will be hosting the awards ceremony that accompanies this competition from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Please come and support the high school students of Siloam Springs and other school districts in the Third Congressional District by viewing their work and/or attending the awards ceremony.

