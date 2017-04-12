Mental Maturity

I was explaining to some sixth-graders how a 20-year-old man could drive his pickup truck for eleven miles while weaving across the road. Another driver took a video of his erratic driving and called 911. The truck crashed head-on into a van filled with senior citizens, killing twelve people. The driver was texting while driving. He said, "I'm sorry!" Does that apology make it right?

