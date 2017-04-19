Baseball, softball games rescheduled
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Siloam Springs baseball coach Alan Hardcastle announced Tuesday morning that Friday's scheduled 5A/6A District 1 Conference game against Russellville was moved to 5 p.m. Wednesday at James Butts Baseball Complex in Siloam Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.