Lady Blackhawks take down Lady Panthers

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Gentry second baseman Billi Taylor, left, tosses to first baseman Makensi Sweeten to throw out Siloam Springs freshman runner Rachel Mann in the semifinals of the Lady Panther Invitational on Saturday at La-Z-Boy Park.

Pea Ridge got tripped up in the semifinals of the Siloam Springs Lady Panther Invitational on Saturday, but the Lady Blackhawks ended a long day of softball on a winning note.