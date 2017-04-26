A million little choices
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Yakov Smirnoff came to the United States and then to a theatre in Branson after fleeing the Soviet Union. One thing that made a big impression on him was the sheer variety of choices in American supermarkets, after the empty shelves of Soviet-era grocery stores. Here's one of his most famous bits:
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.