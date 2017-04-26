Junior high girls finish eighth at regional meet
n Brooke Henderson placed first overall in the triple jump.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
SPRINGDALE -- The Siloam Springs junior high girls finished eighth on Monday at the Northwest Arkansas/River Valley Junior High Regional Track Meet held at Har-Ber High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.