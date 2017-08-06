A night against crime
Siloam Springs police host a night for community on Aug. 11.
Sunday, August 6, 2017
The Siloam Springs Police Department will host a Night Out Against Crime this week to help build bridges between Siloam Springs' police officers and the people in the community they serve.
