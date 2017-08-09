Athletes participate in Golf 4 Kids

Photo submitted Members of the Siloam Springs girls basketball program in grades 7-12 participated in the Will Golf 4 Kids event benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest on Aug. 3 in Bella Vista. Members of the Siloam Springs boys basketball program and cross country team, both not pictured, also participated in the event.

