City to provide car seat, bike safety clinics

As part of the Siloam Springs Police Department's Night Out Against Crime Friday, Aug. 11, officers will host a free bicycle safety program and a car seat clinic at the Siloam Springs Community Building from 6:00-8:00. The bicycle safety program is open to all ages to learn about the importance of safety and bicycles laws. The car seat clinic will review installation of car seats. Officers will give car seats to those who do not have them through the Department's loaner program. Children using the seats must be present.

