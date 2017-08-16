Gentry hosting "Go Healthy" event

GENTRY -- "Go Healthy" is a program that helps a person take charge of his or her health and enjoy the better lifestyle that the Community Family Health Fair is offering. Free tests such as glucose, blood pressure, fitness, body-fat analysis, health age, dental, vision, medical, nutrition (with food samples), oxygen flow-meter and more will be available. Haircuts are offered. too.

