JBU men blessed with plenty of depth
n First-year head coach Brenton Benware and the Golden Eagles are picked to win the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
It's been a hectic last two months for first-year John Brown men's soccer coach Brenton Benware.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.