Golden Eagles rally in second half

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Sara Frey jumps in celebration after scoring a goal to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead against MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Friday in their season-opener. Frey’s goal proved to the game-winner for JBU in a 2-1 victory.

The John Brown women's soccer team began to figure things out early in the second half of their season-opener Friday night.