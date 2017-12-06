Correction
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
The "Half man, half amazing," story in the Nov. 29 issue of the Herald-Leader incorrectly listed the name of the 87-year-old concrete finisher and his wife as Lenny and Lindy Chamberlain. Their correct names are Lindy and Mickey Chamberlain. The newspaper apologizes for the error.
