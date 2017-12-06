JBU volleyball players, coach earn awards
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
After leading the John Brown University volleyball team to its best season in more than a decade, sophomore Jessica Meyer was named to the first team while senior Alyssa Arnold was awarded an honorable mention in the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches' Association-NAIA All-Region teams, the AVCA announced on Monday, Nov. 27.
