Dilbeck, Harrison named 2018 Pioneer Citizens
Sunday, December 10, 2017
The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce has named Shirley Dilbeck and Hank Harrison as the 2018 Pioneer Citizens. They will be honored at the chamber's annual banquet from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 1.
