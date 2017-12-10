Women throttle Central Christian

Photo submitted John Brown senior Jana Schammel leads the fast break Tuesday against Central Christian (Kan.) in McPherson, Kan.

McPHERSON, Kan. -- The No. 18 John Brown University women's basketball team opened up with a 23-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back, limiting the hosts to a paltry 29.7 percent effort from the field, and racked up a 92-58 victory at Central Christian (Kan.) inside the Ed Pyle Sports Complex on Tuesday night.