Women throttle Central Christian
n Luize Skrastina canned seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points.
Sunday, December 10, 2017
McPHERSON, Kan. -- The No. 18 John Brown University women's basketball team opened up with a 23-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back, limiting the hosts to a paltry 29.7 percent effort from the field, and racked up a 92-58 victory at Central Christian (Kan.) inside the Ed Pyle Sports Complex on Tuesday night.
