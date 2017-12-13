Goodwill reps speak to Kiwanians

Photo submitted Erika Rodriguez and Bob Roark, Career Specialists with Goodwill Industries, were the guest speakers of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club on Dec. 6. Rodriguez and Roark talked about how Goodwill is more than just a thrift shop. The programs Goodwill offers include education, training, employment, and individuals with disabilities. These programs are offered free to their clients by the money they make in the thrift shops. Dolores Stamps, member of the Springdale Kiwanis Club and the Missouri-Arkansas District Aktion Club Advisor, will be the guest speaker on Dec. 13. The Kiwanis Club meets each Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.

Photo submitted Erika Rodriguez and Bob Roark, Career Specialists with Goodwill Industries, were the guest speakers of the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club on Dec. 6. Rodriguez and Roark talked about how Goodwill is more than just a thrift shop. The programs Goodwill offers include education, training, employment, and individuals with disabilities. These programs are offered free to their clients by the money they make in the thrift shops. Dolores Stamps, member of the Springdale Kiwanis Club and the Missouri-Arkansas District Aktion Club Advisor, will be the guest speaker on Dec. 13. The Kiwanis Club meets each Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.