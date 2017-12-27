Derwin, Arkansas Dawgs play in Ohio

Photo submitted Jed Derwin, No. 23, looks to make a tackle during a youth football game played earlier this month during the National Youth Championships held in Canton, Ohio. Derwin is from Siloam Springs and played for the Arkansas Dawgs, a team based in Northwest Arkansas.

