SSHS-Claremore girls set for rematch

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hadlee Hollenback drives to basket during the Lady Panthers' game against Stilwell, Okla., on Dec. 15. Hollenback and Siloam Springs host Claremore, Okla., at 7 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball program only had five wins total last season in a tough year filled with close losses.