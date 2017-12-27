SSHS-Claremore girls set for rematch

Lady Panthers won a classic last year in OT

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hadlee Hollenback drives to basket during the Lady Panthers' game against Stilwell, Okla., on Dec. 15. Hollenback and Siloam Springs host Claremore, Okla., at 7 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Hadlee Hollenback drives to basket during the Lady Panthers' game against Stilwell, Okla., on Dec. 15. Hollenback and Siloam Springs host Claremore, Okla., at 7 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball program only had five wins total last season in a tough year filled with close losses.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.