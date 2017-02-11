Police apprehend stolen vehicle suspect
Saturday, February 11, 2017
On Thursday, Feb. 9, at approximately 11:49 a.m., the Siloam Springs Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle report at 2 B's Auto Sales in Siloam Springs. Initial investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as 25-year-old, Jeremy Labby, from Rose, Okla., stole a vehicle and left the business on U.S. Highway 412.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.