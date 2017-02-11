Police apprehend stolen vehicle suspect

On Thursday, Feb. 9, at approximately 11:49 a.m., the Siloam Springs Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle report at 2 B's Auto Sales in Siloam Springs. Initial investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as 25-year-old, Jeremy Labby, from Rose, Okla., stole a vehicle and left the business on U.S. Highway 412.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.