JBU men can't catch No. 18 Oklahoma City

n The Golden Eagles fell into a big hole early and couldn’t dig out.

By JBU Sports Information

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Josh Bowling pushes ahead of Oklahoma City defender Xavier Smith during Thursday&#8217;s game at Oklahoma City. The Stars defeated the Golden Eagles 76-72. JBU returned to action on Saturday at home against Mid-America Christian. Results were not available at presstime. JBU will play on Thursday at Bacone (Okla.).
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Josh Bowling pushes ahead of Oklahoma City defender Xavier Smith during Thursday’s game at Oklahoma City. The Stars defeated the Golden Eagles 76-72. JBU returned to action on Saturday at home against Mid-America Christian. Results were not available at presstime. JBU will play on Thursday at Bacone (Okla.).

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A difficult start got the John Brown University men's basketball team behind early and, despite a double-digit comeback, proved too much to overcome in a 76-72 setback at No. 18 Oklahoma City on Thursday night inside Abe Lemons Arena.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.