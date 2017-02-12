Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Josh Bowling pushes ahead of Oklahoma City defender Xavier Smith during Thursday’s game at Oklahoma City. The Stars defeated the Golden Eagles 76-72. JBU returned to action on Saturday at home against Mid-America Christian. Results were not available at presstime. JBU will play on Thursday at Bacone (Okla.).

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A difficult start got the John Brown University men's basketball team behind early and, despite a double-digit comeback, proved too much to overcome in a 76-72 setback at No. 18 Oklahoma City on Thursday night inside Abe Lemons Arena.