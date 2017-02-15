2017 Daddy-Daughter Dance
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Girls got a chance to dance the night away with their fathers at the annual Daddy Daughter Dance. The event was held in the Community Building and hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department. The dance has grown in popularity in recent years and has evolved into three events on Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
