Cameron's double-double sparks JBU women

Photo submitted John Brown freshman Sara Williams, left, brings the ball up the floor against Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Posting her fifth double-double of the season, sophomore Baily Cameron scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the first and fourth quarters, and the John Brown University women's basketball team overcame 26 turnovers to take a 70-57 win at Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday evening inside Palmer Gymnasium.