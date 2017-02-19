Cameron's double-double sparks JBU women

By JBU Sports Information

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted John Brown freshman Sara Williams, left, brings the ball up the floor against Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday.
Zoom

Photo submitted John Brown freshman Sara Williams, left, brings the ball up the floor against Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Posting her fifth double-double of the season, sophomore Baily Cameron scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the first and fourth quarters, and the John Brown University women's basketball team overcame 26 turnovers to take a 70-57 win at Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday evening inside Palmer Gymnasium.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.