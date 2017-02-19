Cameron's double-double sparks JBU women
MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Posting her fifth double-double of the season, sophomore Baily Cameron scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the first and fourth quarters, and the John Brown University women's basketball team overcame 26 turnovers to take a 70-57 win at Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday evening inside Palmer Gymnasium.
