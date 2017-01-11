"It is with both joy and sadness that I inform you that our mother, Verna May (Hall) Linzey, has graduated to her heavenly reward. She was 97 years old, and held on to this life to the end. She left this life just before noon (Pacific Time) on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2016. She had been in the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, Calif."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.