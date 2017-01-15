Board to review EMS contract
n Other business includes Skyranch relocation to another location at airport.
Sunday, January 15, 2017
An emergency medical services contract that has drawn criticism from some members of the Siloam Springs Board of Directors will be up for extension on Tuesday, during the second Board of Directors meeting of 2017.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.